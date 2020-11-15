Refresh your bedroom with up to 50% off Zinus mattresses and furniture from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% on Zinus Furniture and Mattresses starting at $15.37. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame for $128.13. Usually selling for $256, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This platform bedframe features an upholstered design with a steel base and dense foam padding. It can uphold a queen-sized mattress and is a stylish upgrade to your bedroom. Carrying best-seller status, other ZINUS bed frames carry 4+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for even more price cuts today. You’ll find various other ways to uplift your mattress or give your bedroom a renovation with prices starting at $15. And then go check out all of the other furniture and decor on sale at Amazon today from $28 including end tables and much more.

You’ll find even more everyday essentials and upgrades for around the house in our home goods guide today, as well. Home Depot’s up to 50% off top-rated ceiling fans sale is worth a closer look with plenty of options to choose from.

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame features:

The Shalini Platform Bed is your ticket to a total bedroom transformation. With its sophisticated stitching, button tufting and neutral-toned fabric, this foundation makes an impressive centerpiece that can really pull a room together. The Shalini is equipped with a wood slat platform designed to support any mattress without a box spring and a reliable steel frame that will hold up to years of sweet dreams.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!