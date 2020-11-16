Air fryers up to $50 off with deals starting from just $30 today

-
Home GoodsBest BuyBella
Get this deal $50 off From $30

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 4.3-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This Best Buy exclusive regularly fetches $80, but you can now score it at a sizable $50 discount. A perfect opportunity to score a nice air fryer for the holidays, this one will provide all the golden crisp fries or chicken wings (and many other things) you’ll ever need. It has a 4.3-quart capacity, 1400-watts of total power, 30-minute automatic timer, a dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray, plus an adjustable thermostat. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

All things considered, today’s deal is among the most affordable options we can find in the 4-quart category. In fact, it is more affordable than most models half its size. The usually rock-bottom Chefman Turbo Fry 2-quart, for example, sells for $10 more than today’s lead deal. Plus, you’ll even more notable air fryer deals below to meet your specific needs. 

More air fryer deals:

There are loads of notable kitchenware deal racking up today. Those include Keurig coffee makers, T-fal cookware, and SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers, just to name a few. But over in our home goods guide, you’ll also find big-time offers on Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool fan heater, furniture upgrades, and more

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy and delicious meals with this 4.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer. The 1400W stainless steel heating element provides fast cooking, and Circular Heat technology distributes heat for evenly cooked fries and chicken. This Bella Pro Series air fryer has a 30-minute automatic timer for scheduling shutoff, and the dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray offer easy cleanup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More
Up to 20% off

These computers are priced from $600 and are perfect for the PC gamer on your list

From $600 Learn More
75% off

Macy’s Black Friday Preview Event offers kids puffer jackets for $16 (Reg. $75), more

$16 Learn More
Reg. $99

Get this highly-rated smart climate controller today for $56 (Reg. $99)

$55 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Cytus II, Galaxy Trader, Swiftly switch, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save up to $100

Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing tablets work with Mac/PC from $330 (Save up to $100)

From $330 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2020

Listen now
$200 off

Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro returns to all-time low with $200 discount

$1,799 Learn More