Air fryers up to $50 off with deals starting from just $30 today

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 4.3-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This Best Buy exclusive regularly fetches $80, but you can now score it at a sizable $50 discount. A perfect opportunity to score a nice air fryer for the holidays, this one will provide all the golden crisp fries or chicken wings (and many other things) you’ll ever need. It has a 4.3-quart capacity, 1400-watts of total power, 30-minute automatic timer, a dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray, plus an adjustable thermostat. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, today’s deal is among the most affordable options we can find in the 4-quart category. In fact, it is more affordable than most models half its size. The usually rock-bottom Chefman Turbo Fry 2-quart, for example, sells for $10 more than today’s lead deal. Plus, you’ll even more notable air fryer deals below to meet your specific needs.

More air fryer deals:

There are loads of notable kitchenware deal racking up today. Those include Keurig coffee makers, T-fal cookware, and SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers, just to name a few. But over in our home goods guide, you’ll also find big-time offers on Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool fan heater, furniture upgrades, and more.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy and delicious meals with this 4.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer. The 1400W stainless steel heating element provides fast cooking, and Circular Heat technology distributes heat for evenly cooked fries and chicken. This Bella Pro Series air fryer has a 30-minute automatic timer for scheduling shutoff, and the dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray offer easy cleanup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!