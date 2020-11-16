Panasonic razors, flossers, and more on sale from $25 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Panasonic razors, flossers, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $24.99. Our top pick is the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor at $94.99. That’s down from the usual $125 or more going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This model packs “five ultra-sharp precision-honed 30° Nanotech blades” that make it a suitable option for fine detail work and everyday shaving. The multi-flex pivoting head moves with the contour of your face, cutting down on cuts and other irritation. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more or hit the jump for additional top picks.

For a more upgraded approach, consider the Arc5 Premium at $149.99. It typically goes for around $200 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. This model offers a number of upgrades in comparison with the lead deal above, including a “shaving head that pivots effortlessly in 16 directions independently to follow and conform to the skin’s natural contours.” Higher-end blades are another notable bump in quality here as opposed to the model mentioned above. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals on flossers, shavers, and other everyday accessories. Next up, swing by our home goods guide for additional price drops today on SodaStream systems, Oster hand mixers, and much more.

Panasonic Arc5 features:

Sharp men’s shaver blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra-sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra-thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave

Wet/Dry electric shaver and trimmer 2 in 1: Built-in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower

Multi Flex pivoting head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides effortlessly to trace the individual contours of face, chin, neck and jaw; Built-in shaving sensor monitors differences in beard density and automatically adjusts cutting power for exceptional comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!