Amazon takes up to 40% off LEGO, K’NEX, and other STEAM toys from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of STEAM toys and building sets from LEGO, K’NEX, and more starting at $7. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle at $55.99. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, is the first price cut we’ve seen since this set un-retired earlier this fall, and marks a new 2020 low. This 962-piece creation from LEGO assembles a ship in a bottle that measures over 12-inches long and 3-inches tall. Aside from just making a notable gift ahead of the holidays, it’ll look great up on a shelf to display. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more of our top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable STEAM toy and building set deals:

Ahead of the holiday season, we also got a first look at LEGO’s early Black Friday plans with the announcement of its VIP Weekend Sale. From freebies to double points and cash price cuts, there’s plenty of savings to be had on the horizon for some of LEGO’s most recent kits. Then check out all of the highlights in LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book for other gift ideas.

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle features:

Build a ship in a bottle featuring a brick-built cork and wax seal, ship with a captain’s quarters, cannons, mast, crow’s nest, sails, flag, display stand with a nameplate and ‘compass’! This LEGO Ideas ship in a bottle model kit comes with an instruction booklet including information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers

