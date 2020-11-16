Amazon 1-day T-fal cookware sale up to 54% off with deals from $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 54% off T-fall cookware and small appliances. One standout here, and great way to refresh your cookware in one fell swoop, is the 12-piece T-fal Professional Nonstick Cookware Set for $78.28 shipped. Regularly as much as $170, it typically sells closer to $110 and is now at the lowest price we can find. These pans feature scratch-resistant and toxin-free titanium reinforced interiors, riveted handles, vented lids, and are dishwasher-safe. You can also finish your meals off in the oven (up to 400-degrees for the pans and 350-degrees for the lids) and mix everything up with the two included nylon kitchen tools. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,700 Amazon customers and ships with a lifetime warranty. More deals and details below. 

The Vremi 15-piece Nonstick Cookware Set is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $65 and with even more pieces. But you can save even more with the AmazonBasics Non-Stick Cookware Set at $41.50. This is the best-selling option on Amazon with stellar reviews, but it’s not quite as versatile and you won’t get the additional spatulas. 

Browse through the rest of today’s T-fal sale for additional cookware deals. While you won’t find any complete cookware sets for less than today’s lead deal, there are some individual pieces that might work for supplementing your existing setup ahead of holiday cooking. 

Speaking of which, our home goods guide is filled with notable deals on kitchenware today including including SodaStream sparkling water makers and Oster’s HeatSoft Hand Mixer, not to mention Breville’s Peel & Dice food processor and all of the Panasonic razors and flossers on sale from $25 in today’s Gold Box. Then check out Le Creuset’s Holiday Gift Guide and Target’s coffee-themed ideas

More on the T-fal Professional Nonstick Cookware Set:

  • Set includes: 8 inches fry pan, 10.25 inches fry pan, 1 Egg Wonder fry pan, 1 quart; saucepan with lid, 3 quart; saucepan with lid, 5 quart; stockpot, stainless steel steamer insert, and 2 nylon tools
  • Heat mastery system: T fal’s heat mastery system is a 3 ingredient recipe for perfectly delicious cooking results every time; Superior and longer lasting non stick coating, an anti warping, even heat base and patented thermo spot technology
  • Thermo spot indicator: The ring around the spot turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added proper preheating is key to sealing in flavor and cooking food evenly

