Amazon’s offering Tommy Hilfiger outerwear, sweaters, more from $13 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off apparel from Tommy Hilfiger. Get your holiday shopping done early with deals on outerwear, sweaters, jeans, accessories, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Classic Hooded Puffer Jacket for $61.34 shipped. Regularly this jacket is priced at $80 and this rate is matched with the lowest we’ve seen in over six months. This style is perfect for winter outings with its water-proof material and down insulation to help keep you warm. You can choose from an array of fun color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Amazon’s Tommy Hilfiger Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Tommy Hilfiger Leather Wallet that’s marked down to $13.99. For comparison, this wallet is regularly priced at $20 and that’s matched with the lowest rate in over a year. Wallets are always a great idea for holiday gifting and this style is sleek to fit right into your pocket. Better yet, it comes in a leather packaging that’s perfect for gifting. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to update your shades for this season with the Sunglass Hut Bright Deals Event. Save up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket features:

  • This nylon puffer jacket has the role of blocking out the cold; It contains advantageous features such as rib knit storm cuffs and a fleece lined stand collar
  • A center front zipper along with two side pockets gives viable storage; The fleece lined collar contains adjustable draw cords for insulation and warmth
  • The jacket demonstrates the signature look of Tommy Hilfiger with an embroidered flag on the left chest

