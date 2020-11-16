APC’s 675VA UPS provides backup power to five devices + more at $50 (Reg. $61+)

Newegg is offering the APC 675VA 7-outlet UPS for $49.99 shipped with the code 93XPZ25 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon has a 650VA model for $76, sells a 600VA version for $61, and today’s deal is the best available. If your home frequently loses power during the winter, then having your network on a battery backup is absolutely crucial. This UPS provides seven individual outlets, five of which are on the battery and two are only surge protected. There’s also a 1.5A USB port to power smart home gear or just recharge your phone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down to a 350VA UPS to save some cash. This one from CyberPower is available for $40, which saves you an additional 20% over the model above. The main downside here is that you’re getting both a larger overall design as well as a lesser amount of overall power. However, it’s great if you’re on a tighter budget and still want to keep your gear powered when the lights go out, even though it won’t run quite as long.

If you don’t need any type of battery backup, Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector is a great buy. Coming in at $22 on Amazon, it’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal and offers nearly double the amount of outlets, six of which are capable of handling larger brick-style plugs.

APC 675VA UPS features:

675 VA / 360 Watts

7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets

1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)

Compact and Lightweight Form Factor

PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included

Guaranteed protection from surges and spikes caused by storms, lightning, circuit overloads, power cycling, etc.

