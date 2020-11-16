These computers are priced from $600 and are perfect for the PC gamer on your list

Best Buy is currently offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.9GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB for $799.99 shipped. Down 20% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the 8-core 16-thread processor here is more than enough to power through any task you can throw at it. Plus, the RTX 2070 graphics card ensures that this laptop can both game and do workstation-related tasks, making it perfect for work and play. It also has 8GB of user-upgradeable RAM (max 32GB) and a 512GB NVMe SSD, offering plenty of room to grow in the future. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted that My Best Buy members (free to join) can pick up the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 3/8GB/1TB/240GB for $599.99 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its regular going rate and is the best available. While this doesn’t boast an RTX 2060 GPU or 8-core Ryzen 7 processor, this is the perfect entry-level gaming desktop for those working on a tighter budget. The RX 570 graphics card included here is designed for 1080p gaming, and the combo 1TB HDD and 240GB SSD ensures there’s plenty of storage for documents, games, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Did you miss that Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is back at its all-time low? That’s right, we’re tracking a deal taking $200 off this current-generation machine, and you’ll score 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage with the on sale model.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop: Get an edge on the competition with this ASUS gaming laptop. The AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 8GB of RAM power through modern titles, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card produces fluid visuals for tear-free gameplay. This ASUS gaming laptop has a 512GB SSD that offers ultra-fast boots and ample storage.

