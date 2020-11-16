Aukey’s XXL gaming mousepad gets a 40% price cut to $12 Prime shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its XXL Extended Gaming Mousepad for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code YYLEW8EZ at checkout. Down 40% from its $20 list price, today’s deal marks one of the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you have a large desk area, placing this massive mousepad on it will ensure that your keyboard and mouse are nice and protected from the surface. This allows your mouse to perform at its best thanks to the slick surface, plus it makes cleanup of drink spills or food messes super simple. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save some cash and just put the AmazonBasics mousepad on your desk. It’s just $6 Prime shipped, which is 50% below today’s lead deal. However, it’s quite a bit smaller and is really only designed to be placed under a mouse, as it won’t cover your entire desk at one time.

Once you have your desk all sorted, why not swing by our review of the AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair? We found it to be a ‘stand out with build quality and color’ when it comes to upgrading your office, so be sure to take a look at our in-depth review.

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features:

Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk

No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions.

ash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!