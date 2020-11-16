Aukey’s XXL gaming mousepad gets a 40% price cut to $12 Prime shipped

-
Get this deal 40% off $12

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its XXL Extended Gaming Mousepad for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code YYLEW8EZ at checkout. Down 40% from its $20 list price, today’s deal marks one of the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you have a large desk area, placing this massive mousepad on it will ensure that your keyboard and mouse are nice and protected from the surface. This allows your mouse to perform at its best thanks to the slick surface, plus it makes cleanup of drink spills or food messes super simple. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save some cash and just put the AmazonBasics mousepad on your desk. It’s just $6 Prime shipped, which is 50% below today’s lead deal. However, it’s quite a bit smaller and is really only designed to be placed under a mouse, as it won’t cover your entire desk at one time.

Once you have your desk all sorted, why not swing by our review of the AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair? We found it to be a ‘stand out with build quality and color’ when it comes to upgrading your office, so be sure to take a look at our in-depth review.

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features:

  • Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk
  • No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. 
  • ash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$16

Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to just $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Save up to 45%

Save up to 45% on Razer gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $40

From $40 Learn More
35% off

GOOLOO’s $52 1500A portable jump starter ensures a dead battery never strands you

$52 Learn More
50% off

Linksys’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system includes 3-nodes for 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage: $200 (50% off)

$200 Learn More

Review: Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit plus 8th-anniversary deals [Video]

Learn More
$90 off

SimpliSafe’s 9-piece security system includes SimpliCam at $210 ($90 off)

$210 Learn More
Save 30%

AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories fall as low as $9.50 (Up to 30% off)

From $9.50 Learn More
Reg. $589

Segway’s Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter drops to $400 (Save 32%)

$400 Learn More