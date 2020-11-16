Add a Bosch 2.25HP router bundle + table to your workshop at $94 off

Home Depot is currently offering the Bosch 12A/2.25HP Router + Router Table Bundle for $319 shipped. Normally $413 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $94 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes just about everything you’ll need to get started with routing, including the router itself, both fixed and plunge bases, and even a table. With this, you’ll be able to tackle just about any routing project thrown at you, including edge profiling, dado cutting, and much more. The fixed and plunge bases are perfect for handheld routing, while the table makes it easy to run longer pieces through for more precise tasks. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need the router table, opting for the Bosch Colt 1.25HP Variable-Speed Palm Router Combination Kit is a great choice. You’ll save $100 from today’s deal, as it’ll set you back $219 at Amazon. This comes with a slightly lower-powered router, but a similar fixed and plunge base option so you can ensure that you have the right tool for the job.

However, if you only need a fixed base, then picking up only the Bosch Colt 1.25HP Router is a fantastic alternative. It’s under $100 at Amazon and will allow you to get started with routing tasks on a tighter budget.

Bosch Router + Router Table Bundle features:

The Bosch 1617EVSPK 2.25 HP Plunge and Fixed-Base Router Kit is a versatile kit for a broad range of applications, including precise bit plunging, edge forming, slot cutting, laminate trimming and dovetail cutting. You can also use it with a router table. The kit features a 25,000 RPM, 12 Amp motor that delivers the power needed for smooth routing. Includes bonus RA1181 Benchtop Router Table. The Bosch Benchtop Router Table was designed to fit a variety of routers and able to be mounted on any workbench. This router table is a versatile piece that serves as an indispensable part of any woodworking shop. Its 2-1/2 in. dust collection port offers better dust collection for a healthier work environment. The port fits standard 2-1/2 in. vacuum hoses.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

