Heat and purify your office with Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool, now up to $144 off

Amazon is offering the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $374.99 shipped. Matched at Home Depot and Target. RedCard holders can take another 5% off. Today’s offer is at least $125 off the typical rate and marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked since early January. Not only can this all-in-one heat and cool, it also purifies the air, removing allergens from pets, dust, pollen, and more. As with each of Dyson’s newer products, this device has a high-end appearance that will class up any space. With cold months closing in for many of us, keeping one of these around is a great way to ensure a room of your choice can be kept nice and toasty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for a way to keep your desk area warm, consider Amazon’s 500-watt Mini Heater for $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6 inches in height and width. Over 6,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of desks, did you see the discount we just posted? If not, right now Zinus’ 55-inch solution is down to $74. This delivers 40% in savings, making now a solid time to strike. Buyers are bound to appreciate the strength of its steel frame and spacious work surface.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need i

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!