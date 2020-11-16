Heat and purify your office with Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool, now up to $144 off

Amazon is offering the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $374.99 shipped. Matched at Home Depot and Target. RedCard holders can take another 5% off. Today’s offer is at least $125 off the typical rate and marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked since early January. Not only can this all-in-one heat and cool, it also purifies the air, removing allergens from pets, dust, pollen, and more. As with each of Dyson’s newer products, this device has a high-end appearance that will class up any space. With cold months closing in for many of us, keeping one of these around is a great way to ensure a room of your choice can be kept nice and toasty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you’re simply looking for a way to keep your desk area warm, consider Amazon’s 500-watt Mini Heater for $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6 inches in height and width. Over 6,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.
Speaking of desks, did you see the discount we just posted? If not, right now Zinus’ 55-inch solution is down to $74. This delivers 40% in savings, making now a solid time to strike. Buyers are bound to appreciate the strength of its steel frame and spacious work surface.
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:
- The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise
- The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
- Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need i
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!