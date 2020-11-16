Top-rated Gerber knives, multi-tools, more on sale at Amazon from $12.50

-
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% of Gerber multi-tools and knives. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Gerber Dime Mini Multi-tool for $12.71. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $20 with today’s deal marking the best price at Amazon in 2020. This model offers a 10-in-1 design that includes needle nose pliers, a driver and crosshead driver, bottle opener, knife, and more. It all collapses into a nifty small footprint and sports a sleek matte black design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout in today’s sale is the Gerber Paraframe Knife for $15.49. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate and one of the best prices of the year. This slim serrated edge knife is made of stainless steel and weighs in at just 2.6-ounces. It sports an overall length of 7-inches with a clip-point style design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on multi-tools and accessories. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Swing by our guide to the best knives and multi-tools from $5 for more options to fit your needs.

Gerber Dime Mini features:

  • Sturdy stainless steel construction
  • Compact, lightweight size fits perfectly in pocket – a daily companion for any task
  • 10 tools: Needle nose spring-loaded pliers, Wire cutter, Fine edge blade, Retail package opener, Scissors, Medium flat driver, Crosshead driver, Bottle opener, Tweezers, File

