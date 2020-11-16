Get this highly-rated smart climate controller today for $56 (Reg. $99)

Wouldn’t it be neat if your AC turned on automatically when you pulled into your driveway? The Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller lets you create cool/heat automation and control your air conditioning system from anywhere. Right now, it’s only $55.25 (Reg. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Air conditioning is one of the biggest items on any electric bill. By using a smart controller, you can turn off the AC when it’s not needed — in turn reducing the amount of energy you use. 

Rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon, the Cielo Breez Eco controller works with any ductless air conditioning system or heat pump that has an IR remote control. It’s super easy to install, and the device can reduce your energy costs by 25%.

Through the companion smartphone app, you can control the temperature of your home from anywhere. You can also set up triggers, which will switch on your AC when a certain temperature or humidity level is reached.

For everyday power savings, you can create a weekly schedule. But if your schedule is hectic, you might prefer geofencing. Whenever you enter or leave a designated area, the controller will automatically take control of your AC or heat pump.

It usually retails for $99, but you can get the Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller today for just $55.25 with promo code: SAVE15NOV. Also on sale is the Cielo Breeze Plus, which offers temperature zoning, a viewable timeline, and a built-in display for just $85 (Reg. $149) with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

