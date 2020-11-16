Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: Domino’s, Petco, GAP, and more

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on gift cards courtesy of Amazon. With offers up to 20% in savings, this is a great way to score even deeper deals on upcoming Black Friday sales at select retailers. Today’s deals are highlighted by discounted gift cards from Domino’s, Petco, DoorDash, Twitch, The GAP, Old Navy, and more. Head below for our top picks starting from $17.

Amazon gift card deals:

Ongoing gift card deals from PayPal and beyond:

With Black Friday sales right around the corner now, having some discounted gift card credit in your pocket can go a long way. While we have seem some notable gift card deals advertised this year, those won’t be much help during actual Black Friday sales like today’s offers will be.

More on Domino’s Gift Cards:

Try Domino’s Artisan Pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Oven Baked Sandwiches, Parmesan Bread Bites or Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes Order at dominos.com Card may only be used for purchases at participating Domino’s Pizza stores within the United States and cannot be used to purchase a gift card. Card is required for inquiries. For more information, for balance inquiries, for any customer concerns, to review full terms and conditions and for participating locations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!