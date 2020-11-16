Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: Domino’s, Petco, GAP, and more

-
Amazon
Get this deal 20% off $17+

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on gift cards courtesy of Amazon. With offers up to 20% in savings, this is a great way to score even deeper deals on upcoming Black Friday sales at select retailers. Today’s deals are highlighted by discounted gift cards from Domino’s, Petco, DoorDash, Twitch, The GAP, Old Navy, and more. Head below for our top picks starting from $17

Amazon gift card deals:

Ongoing gift card deals from PayPal and beyond:

With Black Friday sales right around the corner now, having some discounted gift card credit in your pocket can go a long way. While we have seem some notable gift card deals advertised this year, those won’t be much help during actual Black Friday sales like today’s offers will be. 

More on Domino’s Gift Cards:

Try Domino’s Artisan Pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Oven Baked Sandwiches, Parmesan Bread Bites or Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes Order at dominos.com Card may only be used for purchases at participating Domino’s Pizza stores within the United States and cannot be used to purchase a gift card. Card is required for inquiries. For more information, for balance inquiries, for any customer concerns, to review full terms and conditions and for participating locations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Gift cards up to 20% off: Domino’s, Applebee’s, FandangoNOW, more

From $36 Learn More
Save up to 55%

Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone 12 Pro cases $20 (Save 55%), more

From $6 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

Learn More

Ubiquiti introduces new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points starting at $99

Read more Learn More
Save 40%

A 40% discount takes Zinus’ 55-inch desk down to $74

$74 Learn More
Reg. $37+

Score 3+ pounds of chocolate ON Whey Isolate at Amazon for $25 (33% off)

$25 Learn More
25% off

New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

From $14 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More