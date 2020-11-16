Kano’s latest touchscreen Coding PC drops to new all-time low of $230 (Save 70)

Best Buy is currently offering the Kano second-generation Coding PC for $229.99 shipped. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s sale is $30 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. As Kano’s latest addition to its stable of STEAM toys and programming kits, the new Coding PC is centered around an 11-inch touchscreen display. With a partnership from Microsoft in tow, it runs a full copy of Windows and pairs with a Surface-like folio keyboard cover for taking the learning and everything else on-the-go. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 125 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional details.

If you’re looking for a more unique way to introduce yourself or the little one to coding, LEGO’s Droid Commander set is worth a look. It enters with a more affordable $177 price tag and uses 1,177-pieces to foster programming concepts and the like by assembling three droids from the Star Wars universe. For a closer look, be sure to dive into our hands-on review.

While we’re talking coding kits and the like, be sure to check out all of the discounts in Amazon’s Gold Box STEAM sale from this morning. There you’ll find up to 40% in savings on LEGO, K’NEX, and more from $7.

Kano Coding PC features:

A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer. Comes with Windows 10, runs all Windows software. Teaches coding, design, 3D modeling, and more. Two-in-one tablet and laptop, with 11.6” touchscreen and folio cover. Kano is Fast Company’s second most innovative company worldwide in electronics. The Kano PC is winner of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the year.

