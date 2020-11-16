Outfit your smart home with up to 30% off security cameras starting at $21

-
From $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of smart home security cameras by up to 30% with prices starting at $21 Prime shipped. Delivery is free in orders over $25 otherwise. Headlining is the TP-Link Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Camera for $29.99. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant smart displays, as well as your smartphone, this Kasa smart camera can stream 1080p feeds for checking on package deliveries and more. It has built-in pan and tilt functionality, alongside night vision capabilities, two-way talk, and a microSD card slot for local video storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 960 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable smart home camera deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled kit for less. Today, we’ve already seen a notable price cut on the ecobee HomeKit smart thermostat bundled with a light switch for $200, saving you $130 from the package’s combined value.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. EC70 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 33%

Save on TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs, filament bulbs, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
30% off

Sperry’s Pre-Black Friday Sale offers extra 30% off boots, loafers, more + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
Up to 25% off

TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches are up to 25% off from $157.50

From $157.50 Learn More
Reg. $60

Early Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Devil May Cry 5 $16, more

$30 Learn More

Top-rated Gerber knives, multi-tools, more on sale at Amazon from $12.50

Learn More
Save up to 35%

Save up to 35% on WD and Samsung USB-C storage, more from $80

From $80 Learn More
51% off

Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer now $45.50 (Reg. $100) + more kitchenware up to 51% off

$45.50+ Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s offering Tommy Hilfiger outerwear, sweaters, more from $13 Prime shipped

From $13 Learn More