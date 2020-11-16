Outfit your smart home with up to 30% off security cameras starting at $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of smart home security cameras by up to 30% with prices starting at $21 Prime shipped. Delivery is free in orders over $25 otherwise. Headlining is the TP-Link Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Camera for $29.99. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant smart displays, as well as your smartphone, this Kasa smart camera can stream 1080p feeds for checking on package deliveries and more. It has built-in pan and tilt functionality, alongside night vision capabilities, two-way talk, and a microSD card slot for local video storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 960 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable smart home camera deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled kit for less. Today, we’ve already seen a notable price cut on the ecobee HomeKit smart thermostat bundled with a light switch for $200, saving you $130 from the package’s combined value.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. EC70 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

