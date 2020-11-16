Keurig coffee makers up to $50 off: K-Classic or K-Slim $70 ea. + K-Cups at 30% off

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in patriot blue for $69.99 shipped. Also matched directly from Best Buy and BJ’s members can score the black model for the same price right now in its early Black Friday deals. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, this model can be had in the $80 range these days at Amazon with today’s price drop being the lowest we can find. This model sports three brew cup sizes, a removable 48-ounce water reservoir (roughly 6-cups before it needs to be refilled), descaling, and simple 1-touch controls. It also carries impressive 4+ star ratings from nearly 40,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Keurig deals. 

Amazon is also still offering the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. This model is regularly $110, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, and is now matching the previous sale price. Its highlights include the space-saving design and a more modern look than today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers.

You’ll also want to dig into today’s Best Buy K-Cup sale with bundles from $20 courtesy of Swiss Miss, Green Mountain, Starbucks, and much more. That’s up to 30% off and the best prices we can find.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more early holiday kitchenware and household deals and don’t forget to check out Target’s coffee-themed gift guide

More on the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker:

Enjoy a variety of specialty beverages with this Keurig K-Classic single serve coffee maker. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods and makes 6-oz., 8-oz. and 10-oz. cups of coffee, tea or hot chocolate. With a 48-oz. water reservoir, this Keurig K-Classic single serve coffee maker lets you brew more than six cups before it’s time to refill.

