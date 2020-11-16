Linksys’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system includes 3-nodes for 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage: $200 (50% off)

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Linksys Velop WHW0303B Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router System for $199.99 shipped. Down from $400 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $100 and sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The thing you’ll notice about today’s lead deal is that it’s Wi-Fi 5, instead of Wi-Fi 6, but honestly, that’s not a huge drawback at this price point. Most devices in your home are likely still Wi-Fi 5, so this router system is still a great choice. You’ll find up to 6,000-square feet of coverage here, as well as 2.2Gb/s max network throughput. Linksys is working with Apple on HomeKit support in the future, which might be a nice benefit for you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If Wi-Fi 6 is on your shopping list this holiday season, eero 6 could be a great choice. This router + extender bundle is available for $199 at Amazon. Coming in at $1 below today’s lead deal, you’ll find up to 3,000-square feet of coverage here. However, that 3,000-square feet will be blanketed in the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard, so do keep that in mind.

For those on a tighter budget, just a single eero 6 router is available for $129. This is designed for up to 1,500-square feet and also offers 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, ensuring that you’ll stay current with the latest technology. As always with eero, if you move to a bigger house or need more coverage, just pick up an additional router and it’ll automatically extend your network further.

Linksys Velop Mesh 3-pack features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

