ORICO’s USB-C external SSD/HDD enclosure gets 30% discount, now $10.50

ORICO Technology Co.,Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2.5-inch External USB-C/3.1 to SATA III Hard Drive Enclosure for $10.49 Prime shipped with the code C82KWSQ5 and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’d normally pay $15 here and today’s deal saves you 30%, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have a spare 2.5-inch hard or solid-state drive lying around, this will allow you to transform it into an external storage device with ease. It requires no additional power, utilizing just a single USB-C port to function. This allows you to use your new external storage with Apple’s latest computers, including M1-powered machines, with no adapters required. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If USB-C isn’t an important factor for you, this external enclosure is a great alternative. You’ll still find that no additional power is required, and it fits 2.5-inch hard or solid-state drives. It only costs $9 Prime shipped at Amazon right now and sports a sleek design that’ll easily fit in any laptop bag.

However, if building your own external drive doesn’t seem worth it, we’ve got a roundup of WD and Samsung USB-C drives and more at up to 30% off. There are both pre-built external drives as well as internal drives that can be adapted on sale today, meaning there should be an option for everyone.

ORICO USB-C HDD Enclosure features:

ORICO USB C hard drive enclosure can easily connect your 7/9.5mm 2.5 inch SSD HDD to PC, laptop, smart TV, smart router, PS4 and XBOX to transfer data, expand storage, upgrade system, backup files, recover data and recycle old hard drives.

The USB C 3.1 Gen2 port of this hard drive enclosure supports 10Gbps max transfer speed and UASP accelerated transmission protocol. The SATA III supports max 6Gbps. Therefore the max speed of this enclosure is 6Gbps

Tool free installation. Plug and Play. No driver needed for this SATA enclosure. Just slide down the cover, insert the drive, and then slide the cover up to use. Hot-Swappable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!