Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer now $45.50 (Reg. $100) + more kitchenware up to 51% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 51% off Oster kitchen appliances. One standout is the Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer for $45.49 shipped. Regularly $100, this is nearly 55% off the going rate, matching the previous Amazon deal price, and the best we can find. A perfect opportunity to refresh your hand mixer before holiday cooking and baking, this model can actually heat the ingredients while mixing them. This is great for butter right out of the fridge, for example, and just for making the job a little bit easier without spending a fortune on a stand mixer. Features includes seven speed settings, full-size beaters, included dough hooks and whisk, as well as a “convenient case for storage and portability.” Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Today’s lead deal is already half the price of a KitchenAid hand mixer, but there are more affordable options out there. This Black+Decker Helix Performance 5-Speed Mixer comes in at $30 shipped on Amazon where it carries far better ratings than today’s lead deal from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. This one certainly won’t provide that unique heating feature, but it will get the job done much the same otherwise.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Oster Gold Box sale for additional deals on small kitchen appliances including countertop ovens and food saver-equipped blenders from $84. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including this morning’s SodaStream sale.

More on the Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer:

This hand mixer softens with heat while mixing, allowing you to bake at a moment’s notice, with fluffier results than mixing with non-room temperature ingredients

Softens butter 12x faster by using innovative HeatSoft technology to bring cold butter to room temperature quickly Compared to leaving butter out on the counter for 30 minutes

This 270-watt mixer offers 7 speeds for versatility, and even gives you an extra burst of power when you need it with a one touch boost at the touch of a button

