SimpliSafe’s 9-piece security system includes SimpliCam at $210 ($90 off)

Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 9-piece Wireless Home Security System with HD Camera for $209.99 shipped. Normally $300 for this bundle, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. This alarm system is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, providing you with the ability to control it from either smart home platform. It also offers optional 24/7 professional monitoring, if that’s something you need. Included here you’ll find four entry sensors, two motion sensors, SimpliCam, the base station, and a keypad. All of this combines to deliver an all-in-one, simple-to-install smart home security system. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save an additional $10 by picking up the Ring 5-piece Smart Alarm System. You’ll find one door sensor, one motion sensor, one range extender, the keypad, base station, and even an Echo Dot included here. Ring also offers optional 24/7 monitoring, making this a great choice if you’re deep in the Amazon ecosystem at $200.

However, should you opt for the system featured in today’s lead deal, be sure to grab the SimpliSafe KeyFob. This allows you to remotely arm or disarm your new security system with just the press of a button. At $25, it’s an easy recommendation that all should have.

SimpliSafe Home Security System features:

  • Ready to protect right out of the box. Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, plug in your Simplicam and start protecting your home in minutes – no tools required.
  • Optional 24/7 professional monitoriting and cloud recording with police, fire & medical dispatch starting at 50c/day – No contracts.
  • Sound the alarm. Pioneering signal burst technology that is powerful enough to cover homes of every size, with up to 1000 ft. range — no extender needed.
  • The SimpliCam security camera lets you see what’s happening at home anytime from your phone, tablet or computer and comes with a built-in stainless steel shutter for complete control over privacy.

