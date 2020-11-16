Bring SodaStream’s Sparkling Water Maker home for the holidays: $105 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker bundle for $104.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this bundle is now $35 or 25% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. It fetches a bloated $200+ at Walmart, for comparison. This setup includes everything you need to make your own sparkling water at home for the holidays including the maker itself, a pair of 60-liter Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter carbonating bottles, and two fruit drops flavors (mango and raspberry). With the ability to turn “plain water into sparkling water in seconds,” this model is compatible with “all SodaStream carbonation bottles” and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you can score a SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker for $60 on Amazon right now, this option doesn’t include all of the add-ons in today’s lead deal. But if you’re just looking to give the system a try before investing in more Co2 cartridges and carbonating bottles, it is a solid option that will save you even more. Either way, consider scoring some additional zero-calorie fruit drops if you’re into the flavored sparkling water.

More on the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker:

Turns plain water into sparkling water in seconds.

Includes: jet sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter carbonating bottles, and (2) fruit drops 40ml flavors; mango and raspberry

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation.

Compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles.

