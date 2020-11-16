Sperry’s Pre-Black Friday Sale offers extra 30% off boots, loafers, more + free shipping

30% off From $30

The Sperry Pre-Black Friday Event takes extra 30% off over 250 sale styles with promo code EARLY30 at checkout. Find great deals on boots, sneakers, penny loafers, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders and express delivery on purchases of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event are the versatile Cold Bay Bionic Chukka Boots. Originally priced at $130, however during the sale you can find them for $81. This style will pair nicely with jeans or khaki pants alike and they have a micro-fleece lining to help keep you warm in cold weather. They’re also eco-friendly with materials made from plastic bottles. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

