Grill like a pro with Weber’s Smart Hub: $95 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub for $94.97 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. This handy cooking add-on is compatible with any grill and is ready to deliver notifications whenever your food needs flipped or served. When cooking steak you’ll be able to choose your desired doneness level to receive a notification at the perfect moment. It can even offer up an estimated cook time, allowing you to gauge how long you have to do something else while waiting. This unit pairs with a smartphone using either Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Forego Weber branding in favor of NutriChef’s Smart Grill Thermometer at $28. It works with both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to easily keep tabs on temperatures while within Bluetooth range. Bear in mind that it only has one probe and doesn’t feature Wi-Fi connectivity.

Since we’re talking portable grilling, did you see NOMAD’s grill and smoker? It debuted back in August and caught our attention thanks to its unique briefcase-like design that’s comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum. Read our coverage to learn all about it.

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub features:

Compatible with any grill

Flip and serve notifications

Select doneness (medium-rare steak) and receive alerts when ready

Food readiness countdown and estimated cook time

Step-by-step assistance from setup to when it’s time to eat

