Put a Lionel Holiday Train Set around the tree for $46.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $80+)

-
wootToys & HobbiesLionel
Get this deal Reg. $80+ $46.50

Woot is now offering Prime members the Lionel Home For The Holiday Battery-powered Model Train Set for $46.58 shipped. Regularly $100 direct, this set currently sells for $82 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. A perfect option for decking out your Christmas tree or holiday decor this year, this is a simple and relatively affordable Lionel set that runs on batteries and comes with enough track for “a circle, rectangle or an oval layout.” Alongside the remote control, features include a working headlight, bell, whistle, opening boxcar doors, and more. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and a 4+ star rating. More details below. 

All things considered, scoring a Lionel train set for under $50 is pretty fantastic. This Electric O Gauge Disney model is currently on sale for $255.50 for example. In fact, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on any Lionel train set outside of the miniature battery-powered models like this Lionel Northern Star at $32.50. It doesn’t include as much track to get around the tree, but it will still bring that Lionel magic to Christmas morning much the same. 

While we are talking about holiday decor and toys, do yourself a favor and check out all of the new LEGO holiday sets including Brickheadz, brick-built wreaths, and more. Then dig into Amazon’s Handmade Collection of personalized gifts, holiday decor, and more

More on the Lionel Home For The Holiday Train Set:

  • Set Includes: Battery-powered steam locomotive and tender, Boxcar with opening doors, Center cupola caboose, 24 curved and 8 straight track pieces, RC remote control
  • Locomotive Features: Highly detailed, sturdily constructed locomotive, Authentic train sounds, including bell and whistle, Working headlight, Requires six C cell batteries (not included)
  • Freight Car Features: Fixed knuckle couplers, Opening doors on boxcar

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Toys & Hobbies

Lionel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Lionel’s Disney Frozen Electric Train Set hits Amazon low at $255.50 (Reg. up to $400)

$255.50 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Oral-B FlossAction Electric Toothbrush now just $20 at Amazon (Reg. $25) + more

$20+ Learn More
BOGO $1

Disney early Black Friday deals continue: BOGO for $1 Plushy characters, more

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $160

Walmart has Ninja’s Chef Blender at $89 in early holiday sale (Reg. $160) + more

$89 Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme Portable SSD drops to all-time low at $140 (Save 30%)

$140 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 17, 2020 – MacBook Pro up to $550 off, Disney movie sale, more

Listen now
Reg. $180

Ninja Dual 8-Qt. Air Fryer now $80 off in early Black Friday sale + more from $48

From $48 Learn More