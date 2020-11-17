Put a Lionel Holiday Train Set around the tree for $46.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $80+)

Woot is now offering Prime members the Lionel Home For The Holiday Battery-powered Model Train Set for $46.58 shipped. Regularly $100 direct, this set currently sells for $82 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. A perfect option for decking out your Christmas tree or holiday decor this year, this is a simple and relatively affordable Lionel set that runs on batteries and comes with enough track for “a circle, rectangle or an oval layout.” Alongside the remote control, features include a working headlight, bell, whistle, opening boxcar doors, and more. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

All things considered, scoring a Lionel train set for under $50 is pretty fantastic. This Electric O Gauge Disney model is currently on sale for $255.50 for example. In fact, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on any Lionel train set outside of the miniature battery-powered models like this Lionel Northern Star at $32.50. It doesn’t include as much track to get around the tree, but it will still bring that Lionel magic to Christmas morning much the same.

While we are talking about holiday decor and toys, do yourself a favor and check out all of the new LEGO holiday sets including Brickheadz, brick-built wreaths, and more. Then dig into Amazon’s Handmade Collection of personalized gifts, holiday decor, and more.

More on the Lionel Home For The Holiday Train Set:

Set Includes: Battery-powered steam locomotive and tender, Boxcar with opening doors, Center cupola caboose, 24 curved and 8 straight track pieces, RC remote control

Locomotive Features: Highly detailed, sturdily constructed locomotive, Authentic train sounds, including bell and whistle, Working headlight, Requires six C cell batteries (not included)

Freight Car Features: Fixed knuckle couplers, Opening doors on boxcar

