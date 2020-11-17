Adopt Samsung’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Monitor at $280 (Save $120, All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Curved Monitor (CRG5) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to embrace high-refresh gaming, this monitor is here to save the day. Not only does it boast a 240Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC compatibility “demolishes image tears, stuttering and screen-lag for exceptionally smooth gaming.” Its 1500R curvature “wraps around your field of vision” for an even higher level of immersion. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB-A, and DisplayPort. seeRated 4.5/5 stars.

Planning to connect your new display using USB-C? If so, consider grabbing this unique USB-C to HDMI Cable for $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. Not only can it transmit a video signal, but power too thanks to a 60-watt USB-C Power Delivery port along the back of its HDMI connector. I’ve had a cable like this for a couple of years now and am happy to report that it still works without a hitch.

Haven’t had your fill of monitor discounts yet? Good, because today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Lenovo Chromebooks, monitors, and more priced from $45. On top of that, we’ve also pulled together a nice list of Alienware monitors, gaming PCs, and accessories from Dell’s early Black Friday sale. Swing by to see all of our favorite discounts.

Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor features:

SAMSUNG’S FIRST 240HZ CURVED GAMING MONITOR virtually eliminates input lag, helping you to react with lightning quickness through an immersive curved screen

G-SYNC COMPATIBLE MONITOR demolishes image tears, stuttering and screen-lag for exceptionally smooth gaming

DEEPLY ROUNDED 1500R CURVED SCREEN wraps around your field of vision. Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Peak Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Brightness (Min) – 250cd/m2

