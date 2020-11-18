Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s Pull-Down Faucet: $67 (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $67.18 shipped. That’s up to $25 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked in the last six months. This sleek faucet features a zinc alloy body and handle. It’s compatible with 1- or 3-hole mount layouts and boasts a 59-inch pull-down sprayer with two settings. Amazon backs this unit with a 1-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to adopt this automatic soap dispenser at $20. Thanks to the implementation of an infrared motion sensor you’ll only have to place your hand underneath the nozzle for soap to be dispensed. The amount of soap distributed is user adjustable, allowing you to choose how quickly you go through a bottle.

Now that you’ve given your home’s interior some attention, how about outfitting the exterior with some Ring Smart Lighting? Yesterday we spotted a nice variety of discounts starting from $20. Believe it or not, offers there are up to 60% off. Swing by to see all of the markdowns.

AmazonBasics Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

  • Durable zinc alloy body and handle; brass waterway
  • 1-hole mount or 3-hole mount with deck plate; 8-inch center set design
  • 59-inch pull-down sprayer with 2 spray settings

