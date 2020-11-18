Banana Republic’s Early Bird Event takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $20

The Banana Republic Early Bird Event takes 40% off sitewide with promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout. This is a great way to polish your wardrobe before festivities or get your holiday shopping done early. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Slim-Fit Crinkle Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $48 and originally was priced at $80. This flannel shirt will pair nicely with jeans or khaki pants alike. It features a medium-weight design that can easily be layered under sweaters, vests, or jackets alike. It was also made with a curve hem that’s flattering and made to be worn untucked. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Lacoste Winter Sale that’s offering 30% off outerwear, sweaters, accessories, and more.

