Amazon’s Bulova Gold Box features watches for men and women from $75

-
AmazonFashionBulova
Get this deal Up to 60% From $75

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Bulova watches for men and women. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll find a wide range of styles included in today’s sale with prices starting at $75. Nearly everything marked down in Amazon’s Gold Box has stellar 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Bulova deals include:

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Bulova watches for men and women starting at $75. Of course, our fashion guide is being constantly updated, as well, in the lead up to Black Friday. That includes a great sale from Columbia that’s taking up to 40% off some of its most popular jackets and more.

Bulova Men’s Dress Watch features:

  • Made in USA or Imported
  • Quartz movement. Case diameter : 41 mm
  • Flat mineral crystal
  • Silver/white dial
  • Stainless steel case and strap
  • Water-resistant to 30 M (99 feet)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Bulova

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $700

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with 4K video, lens bundle, more for $450 (Reg. $700)

$450 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More

Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

Learn More
Reg. $605+

Save over $140 on the 24-plant indoor AeroGarden Farm at $485 shipped

$485 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

$24 Learn More
Save up to 25%

QNAP’s latest 4-Bay NAS returns to low of $499, more storage deals from $120

From $120 Learn More
40% off

Amazon dog treat and stocking stuffer sale up to 40% off with deals from $3.50

From $3.50 Learn More
Reg. $220

Amazon has this Anova sous vide cooker + base stand bundle at $70 off for today only

$149 Learn More