Amazon’s Bulova Gold Box features watches for men and women from $75

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Bulova watches for men and women. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll find a wide range of styles included in today’s sale with prices starting at $75. Nearly everything marked down in Amazon’s Gold Box has stellar 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.
Notable Bulova deals include:
- Dress Watch: $80 (Reg. $120)
- Leather Dress Watch: $312.50 (Reg. $450)
- Analog Chronograph Watch: $211 (Reg. $300)
- Stainless Steel Watch: $88 (Reg. $150)
- Quartz-powered Dress Watch: $166 (Reg. $250)
- Belova Classic Watch: $88.50 (Reg. $150)
- …and more!
Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Bulova watches for men and women starting at $75. Of course, our fashion guide is being constantly updated, as well, in the lead up to Black Friday. That includes a great sale from Columbia that’s taking up to 40% off some of its most popular jackets and more.
Bulova Men’s Dress Watch features:
- Made in USA or Imported
- Quartz movement. Case diameter : 41 mm
- Flat mineral crystal
- Silver/white dial
- Stainless steel case and strap
- Water-resistant to 30 M (99 feet)
