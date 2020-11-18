Coleman’s Carlsbad Tent sleeps four, has a screen room, more: $110.50 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-person Carlsbad Tent with Screen Room for $110.32 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. This Coleman tent boasts “dark room technology” that’s able to block “90% of sunlight” when compared with others. Not only does this make it easier to enjoy sleeping in, but is also said to reduce heat during the summer. It sets up in 15 minutes and features a screen room that’s perfect for whenever bugs come out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If less space will do the trick, you can spend $60 less on Coleman’s 2-Person Pop-Up Tent. That’s right, it only costs $50. This lightweight tent “assembles in only 10 seconds” thanks to pre-assembled poles that “pop up into place.” Once pitched it measures roughly 7.5 by 4.5 by 3 feet.

Take advantage of smooth or paved paths at your campsite with one of the Segway discounts we spotted yesterday. Both deals there are readily available at Amazon and offer up to $270 off. Even better, pricing starts at $200.

Coleman 4-person Carlsbad Tent features:

Blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise

For a more comfortable rest anytime of day

Included rainfly offers extra weather protection; welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds

