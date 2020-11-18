Coleman’s Carlsbad Tent sleeps four, has a screen room, more: $110.50 (Reg. $140)

-
Get this deal Reg. $140 $110.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-person Carlsbad Tent with Screen Room for $110.32 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. This Coleman tent boasts “dark room technology” that’s able to block “90% of sunlight” when compared with others. Not only does this make it easier to enjoy sleeping in, but is also said to reduce heat during the summer. It sets up in 15 minutes and features a screen room that’s perfect for whenever bugs come out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If less space will do the trick, you can spend $60 less on Coleman’s 2-Person Pop-Up Tent. That’s right, it only costs $50. This lightweight tent “assembles in only 10 seconds” thanks to pre-assembled poles that “pop up into place.” Once pitched it measures roughly 7.5 by 4.5 by 3 feet.

Take advantage of smooth or paved paths at your campsite with one of the Segway discounts we spotted yesterday. Both deals there are readily available at Amazon and offer up to $270 off. Even better, pricing starts at $200.

Coleman 4-person Carlsbad Tent features:

  • Blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise
  • For a more comfortable rest anytime of day
  • Included rainfly offers extra weather protection; welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $12

Amazon takes 45% off Coleman’s 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit, now only $6.50

$6.50 Learn More

Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts the countdown to Black Friday 2020

Read more Learn More
Reg. $440

Amazon’s mid-century modern Rivet Jamie Accent Chair strikes $306 (New low, Save $134)

$306 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More
Save 44%

Revisit GameCube days with PDP’s Switch Controller, now only $10 (New low, Save 44%)

$10 Learn More
Save $30

Curb your utility bill with De’Longhi’s 1500W Space Heater: $120 at Amazon (Reg. $150)

$120 Learn More
70% off

Nautica’s Black Friday Event starts now with 50-70% off sitewide: Deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
New Amazon low

Apple’s new M1-powered Mac mini sees first Amazon discount to $670

$660 Learn More