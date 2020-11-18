Amazon’s Dockers Sale takes up to 40% off pants, shirts, more from $7 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashion
Get this deal 40% off From $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Dockers men’s apparel. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants for $20.29 Prime shipped. These classic pants are regularly priced at up to $35 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style will elevate any look and you can choose from several color options. They’re also infused with stretch to promote comfort and features wrinkle-resistant fabric. Plus, you can choose from regular or big and tall sizing. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,400 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Additional Amazon Docker’s Deals:

You will also want to be sure to check out the Allen Edmonds Holiday Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off sale styles as well as $150 off all boots. Plus, Sperry is also having its Pre-Black Friday Sale with an extra 30% off sale styles and free delivery.

Dockers Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants feature:

  • Eased fit through seat and thigh, sits at waist with a straight leg
  • Stretch for performance
  • Features side hand pockets and button-through welt pockets at back
  • Soft hand
  • Zip fly with button closure, single welt button through back pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Dockers takes 45% off sitewide with deals outerwear, shoes, dress pants, more

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $700

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with 4K video, lens bundle, more for $450 (Reg. $700)

$450 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

$15 Learn More
Reg. $605+

Save over $140 on the 24-plant indoor AeroGarden Farm at $485 shipped

$485 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

$24 Learn More
Save up to 25%

QNAP’s latest 4-Bay NAS returns to low of $499, more storage deals from $120

From $120 Learn More
40% off

Amazon dog treat and stocking stuffer sale up to 40% off with deals from $3.50

From $3.50 Learn More