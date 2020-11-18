Amazon’s Dockers Sale takes up to 40% off pants, shirts, more from $7 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Dockers men’s apparel. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants for $20.29 Prime shipped. These classic pants are regularly priced at up to $35 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style will elevate any look and you can choose from several color options. They’re also infused with stretch to promote comfort and features wrinkle-resistant fabric. Plus, you can choose from regular or big and tall sizing. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,400 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Additional Amazon Docker’s Deals:

You will also want to be sure to check out the Allen Edmonds Holiday Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off sale styles as well as $150 off all boots. Plus, Sperry is also having its Pre-Black Friday Sale with an extra 30% off sale styles and free delivery.

Dockers Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants feature:

Eased fit through seat and thigh, sits at waist with a straight leg

Stretch for performance

Features side hand pockets and button-through welt pockets at back

Soft hand

Zip fly with button closure, single welt button through back pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!