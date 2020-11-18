Up to 60% off HD/4K Blu-rays from $6: Fantastic Beasts, Mission Impossible, Aquaman, more

Amazon is offering the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 4K Blu-ray for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also available on standard Blu-ray for $5 Prime shipped. Normally over $20 for 4K and $10 for standard, today’s deal knocks around 50% off the regular going rate of both and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter franchise, this is a must-see movie. It follows after Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, continuing the story of Newt Scamander, further explaining a lot of the lore behind Harry Potter. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Not a Harry Potter fan? Keep reading for many other great Blu-ray deals from $6.

More Blu-rays on sale:

Prefer your movies digital and in bundles? Well, Apple’s latest $15 sale is just for you. It includes collections ranging from sci-fi to Jason Statham, action, Nicholas Cage, comedy/thriller, and much more.

More about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald:

From the imagination of Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling comes the Fantastic Beasts film series, magical adventures set before the time of Harry Potter. At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

