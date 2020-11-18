Home Depot takes up to 50% off top-rated Husky garage storage, more

-
Home GoodsHome Depothusky
Get this deal Up to 50% From $10

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off garage storage and more. Our top pick is the Husky 6-foot Heavy Duty Workbench for $259.99. That’s down $140 from the original price and around $9 off the regular going rate. It’s also $20 less than our previous mention. This Husky workbench is a low-key way to upgrade your garage or workspace. It offers support for 2,300-pounds of total weight, with adjustable legs that fold up for easy storage. One of my favorite features is the inclusion of an embedded power strip. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For something more portable, consider the Husky 3-foot Solid Wood Workbench with Casters for $227.49. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This is a great option if you’re frequently moving around or adjusting your workspace during the day. Robust casters will make it easy to change your location as needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on garage storage essentials and more. You’ll find everything from large storage tubs to even more workbenches, along with other accessories. Check out the entire sale here.

Husky Heavy Duty Workbench features:

The Heavy Duty 6 ft. Workbench is designed to work with the Husky Heavy Duty Welded Garage Cabinet Set. The workbench includes adjustable legs that allow you to work at either sitting or standing heights, and the legs fold flat for storage when not in use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

husky

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Amazon’s Dockers Sale takes up to 40% off pants, shirts, more from $7 Prime shipped

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $700

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with 4K video, lens bundle, more for $450 (Reg. $700)

$450 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

$15 Learn More
Reg. $605+

Save over $140 on the 24-plant indoor AeroGarden Farm at $485 shipped

$485 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

$24 Learn More
Save up to 25%

QNAP’s latest 4-Bay NAS returns to low of $499, more storage deals from $120

From $120 Learn More
40% off

Amazon dog treat and stocking stuffer sale up to 40% off with deals from $3.50

From $3.50 Learn More