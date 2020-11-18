Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: One Finger Death Punch II, Meganoid, more

It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time to collect all of the best Mac and iOS app deals. Today is your last chance to score the Parallels Desktop 16 and Fantastical bundle deal, but we also have a fresh batch of discounts courtesy of Apple’s App Stores to look at as well. This morning’s collection includes titles like One Finger Death Punch II, Phone Drive, inShort, Meganoid, The Last Roman Village, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Weather Info Today: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Finger Death Punch II: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inShort: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Meganoid(2017): $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $3 (Reg. $6)

Early Black Friday game deals: Hitman 2 $15, The Messenger $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Hello Human: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Math Racing 2 Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sally’s Studio: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eclipse – Chat Rooms: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Planimeter GPS Area Measure: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FineReader OCR Pro: $55 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

More on One Finger Death Punch II:

Attention please, you are surrounded. Take any weapons available nearby. Using Kung fu to defeat all enemies. Becoming the most awesome Kung fu master – fast as lightning. One Finger Death Punch II – the world’s fastest brawler. As a sequel of One Finger Death Punch, players will find the classic two-button mechanic as in the origin One Finger Death Punch. During the past 5 years, Silver Dollar Games, the development studio, has been working hard to improve the game mechanics in order to bring more surprise for players worldwide.

