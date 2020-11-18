Nautica’s Black Friday Event starts now with 50-70% off sitewide: Deals from $10

Nautica’s Black Friday Event takes 50 to 70% off sitewide with deals from $10. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you’re looking for a gift idea, the men’s Quarter-Zip French Pullover is a great option. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $25. This pullover can be dressed up or down seamlessly with jeans or dress pants alike. It’s available in nine color options and it features a contrasting collar that’s very stylish. The pullover is also breathable and sweat-wicking to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crewneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- Quarter-Zip French Pullover $25 (Orig. $80)
- Navtech V-Neck Sweater $25 (Orig. $70)
- Logo Ripstop Jacket $60 (Orig. $195)
- Microsuede Fleece Lined Slippers $20 (Orig. $38)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Faux Fur Puffer Coat is another standout from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $225. This coat has a flattering fit with a cinched waist and it’s water-resistant.
Our top picks women include:
- Denim Jacket $40 (Orig. $80)
- Faux Fur Puffer Coat $60 (Orig. $225)
- Colorblock Sleeve Sweater $35 (Orig. $70)
- Crafted Utility Joggers $30 (Orig. $70)
- Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans $30 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
