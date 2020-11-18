Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter hits new low of $40, more from $13 at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering a number of Apple accessories and more priced from $13 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. One of our top picks here is the Apple Digital AV Multiport Adapter for $39.99. For comparison, it has a list price of $69 and has never gone for less than $60 at Amazon. This adapter utilizes a single USB-C port and offers HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C charging passthrough, giving you a nice selection of I/O if you recently picked up one of Apple’s latest devices. Plus, given that this is made directly by Apple, it carries the quality that you’d expect and offers a sleek design that easily fits in any laptop bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more great deals, or swing by Woot to view it all.

More Apple gear on sale:

Speaking of Apple computers, did you see that the recently-released M1 MacBook Pro is already on sale? That’s right, it’s $49 off right now, so be sure to check that out if you’re interested in picking up the latest-and-greatest from Apple.

More about the Apple Digital AV Adapter features:

  • The USB-C digital AV multiport adapter lets you connect your USB-C enabled Mac or iPad Pro to an HDMI display, while also connecting a standard USB device and a USB-C charging cable.
  • This adapter allows you to mirror your Mac Display to your HDMI-enabled TV or display.
  • Simply connect the adapter to a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port on your Mac or iPad Pro and then to your TV or projector via an HDMI cable (sold separately).

