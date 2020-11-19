This highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand is just $25 (Save 50%)

YFW Technology (96% positive lifetime feedback from 1,000+) via Amazon offers its Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand for $24.99 Prime shipped when code 50GD14CI has been applied at checkout. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $17, and marks a new Amazon low. Perfect for helping alleviate neck strain, this aluminum stand elevates your laptop by neatly 8-inches off the desktop. It can accommodate any size MacBook and features an adjustable angle design with a swiveling base. Over 745 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While you wont find an option with a swiveling base for anywhere close to the price of the featured deal. But if you can go with a more simplistic design, this AmazonBasics Aluminum Stand at $19.50 will do the trick. It’ll give your machine plenty of extra ventilation with an angled design and aluminum form-factor.

While you’re elevating your workstation setup, it might be worth grabbing a new machine altogether. Right now, all three of Apple’s new M1 Macs are on sale, including the MacBook Pro and Air, as well as Mac mini. Then go check out our Mac accessories guide for even more discounts.

Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand features:

This swivel MacBook stand can not only rotate 360 degrees but also adjust the view of angle according to your usage habits From 0° to 25° view of angle – to satisfy all your desires when using your laptop with this notebook stand on desk. The slim compact stand elevates your laptop to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which develop a good working posture which helps to reduce shoulder and neck pain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!