Amazon takes 30% off David Archy underwear, t-shirts, more from $17 Prime shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
Get this deal 30% off From $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off David Archy apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the 3-Pack V-Neck Breathable T-Shirts for $30 shipped. That’s over 30% off the regular rate of $45 and it’s an Amazon all-time low. These shirts will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe and they can be worn year-round. The breathable knit material is moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable and each shirt is tag-less. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer idea, the David Archy 3-Pack Mesh Quick Dry Boxer Briefs are a great option. They’re currently on sale for $21.66 and regularly are priced at $36. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and you can choose from several fun color options. With over 3,700 reviews, these boxer briefs are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today. Columbia is currently having its Early Black Friday Deals with gear starting at just $8. Plus, Cole Haan is also offering 50% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders.

David Archy V-Neck T-Shirts feature:

  • Flatten Lines Sewing: Exquisite appearance and less friction of seam to your skin, more than as basic layer shirt for suits, formal dress shirts, workout shirts, polos and sweaters, also as just T-shirt
  • Bamboo Rayon Undershirt: This fabric is soft, breathable and instant moisture-wicking, keeps you dry all day
  • Classic V-Neck Shirts: Invisible when one button undone, perform well as basic undershirts beneath dress clothes
  • Tag-free For Added Comfort: Tag-free design for scratchy free, improve the comfort of wearing
  • Stay-Tucked Undershirts: Perfect length for better tucked in business shirts as base layer shirts. Also suitable as both underwear and outerwear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $12

adidas Performance Boxer Briefs drop to $18 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30), more

$18 (Reg. $30) Learn More
40% off

Under Armour’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

$24 Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack solar LED outdoor lights $12, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights $15, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: KORG Gadget 2, iReal Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save up to 33%

iRobot’s latest Roomba i3+ falls to new low of $399 (Save 33%), more from $180

From $180 Learn More
Up to $150

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off before Black Friday

$929+ Learn More
Save up to 60%

JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8

From $30 Learn More