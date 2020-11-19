Amazon takes 30% off David Archy underwear, t-shirts, more from $17 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off David Archy apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the 3-Pack V-Neck Breathable T-Shirts for $30 shipped. That’s over 30% off the regular rate of $45 and it’s an Amazon all-time low. These shirts will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe and they can be worn year-round. The breathable knit material is moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable and each shirt is tag-less. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer idea, the David Archy 3-Pack Mesh Quick Dry Boxer Briefs are a great option. They’re currently on sale for $21.66 and regularly are priced at $36. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and you can choose from several fun color options. With over 3,700 reviews, these boxer briefs are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today. Columbia is currently having its Early Black Friday Deals with gear starting at just $8. Plus, Cole Haan is also offering 50% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders.

David Archy V-Neck T-Shirts feature:

Flatten Lines Sewing: Exquisite appearance and less friction of seam to your skin, more than as basic layer shirt for suits, formal dress shirts, workout shirts, polos and sweaters, also as just T-shirt

Bamboo Rayon Undershirt: This fabric is soft, breathable and instant moisture-wicking, keeps you dry all day

Classic V-Neck Shirts: Invisible when one button undone, perform well as basic undershirts beneath dress clothes

Tag-free For Added Comfort: Tag-free design for scratchy free, improve the comfort of wearing

Stay-Tucked Undershirts: Perfect length for better tucked in business shirts as base layer shirts. Also suitable as both underwear and outerwear

