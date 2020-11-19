Give your Apple Watch three new sport bands for $12

-
Amazon
Get this deal 20% off $12

Acrbiutu (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Slim Apple Watch Sport Bands for $11.89. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. You’d typically pay $15 here with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low price. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. If you’re giving an Apple Watch as a gift this holiday season, consider snagging this bundle as a supplement or a fun stocking stuffer. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

Given today’s three for $12 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and yesterday we found a great deal on AirPods Pro, as well. There’s also notable savings on Apple’s latest iPad Pro on-going this week, too.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

  • Compatible Models: Specially designed Slim Thin Narrow Silicone replacement bands for Apple watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1.
  • High-quality materials: The Apple Watch bands are made of pure silicone and flexible elastomer. Durable and soft silicone material across your wrist, improves airflow and comfort, bring you a comfortable wearing experience, Sweat & water resistant.
  • Personalized Design: Unique narrow slim thin design make the band thinner and smaller, more flexible and soft, make the wrist looks slimmer and move more freely

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$49 off

Apple Watch SE and Series 6 return to all-time lows from $230 ($49 off)

From $230 Learn More
Reg. $18

Swap your Apple Watch style with this sleek stainless steel band for $13.50

$13.50 Learn More
Up to 25% off

TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches are up to 25% off from $157.50

From $157.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has handwashing timers + more at an Amazon low of $169

$169 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
Reg. $295

Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch drops to $199 in various styles (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More
Save up to 55%

Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone 12 Pro cases $20 (Save 55%), more

From $6 Learn More
30% off

Smartphone-controlled LED strip lights for your home theater from $22.50 (30% off)

$22.50+ Learn More