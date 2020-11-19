Give your Apple Watch three new sport bands for $12

Acrbiutu (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Slim Apple Watch Sport Bands for $11.89. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. You’d typically pay $15 here with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low price. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. If you’re giving an Apple Watch as a gift this holiday season, consider snagging this bundle as a supplement or a fun stocking stuffer. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

Given today’s three for $12 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and yesterday we found a great deal on AirPods Pro, as well. There’s also notable savings on Apple’s latest iPad Pro on-going this week, too.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

Compatible Models: Specially designed Slim Thin Narrow Silicone replacement bands for Apple watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1.

High-quality materials: The Apple Watch bands are made of pure silicone and flexible elastomer. Durable and soft silicone material across your wrist, improves airflow and comfort, bring you a comfortable wearing experience, Sweat & water resistant.

Personalized Design: Unique narrow slim thin design make the band thinner and smaller, more flexible and soft, make the wrist looks slimmer and move more freely

