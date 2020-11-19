ASTRO’s A10 Xbox headset drops to $40, Turtle Beach Recon 200 now $30 (Up to 50% off)

-
From $30

Amazon is offering the ASTRO A10 Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Today’s deal knocks 33% off its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you just picked up an Xbox Series X or Series S, then you might have noticed it didn’t come with any type of headset in the box. Well, ASTRO’s latest A10 headset is a great choice for your new setup. The black and green stylings match Microsoft’s latest console perfectly, and you’ll find that it includes drivers that provide “immersive and accurate audio the way sound developers intended.” There’s also a microphone so you can chat with friends over voice comms in your favorite games. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Looking for something a bit more budget-focused? Well, head below to find another great deal we’ve tracked at only $30 shipped.

We also spotted the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset at $29.99 shipped. Normally $60, today’s deal knocks 50% off and matches its all-time low that we’ve only tracked a few times before. This headset delivers a slightly different overall design, but works with both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, old and new. The flip-up microphone makes it simple to talk to friends, and there’s built-in surround sound so you know exactly where the enemy is. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

In the market for new headphones to enjoy your favorite music? Well, the Bose Black Friday sale is now live and it offers speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, and much more from $79.

ASTRO A10 Gaming Headset features:

  • Durability: The A10 Headset features durable headband anodized aluminum wrapped in a damage resistant polycarbonate blend so your headset will withstand wins, losses, and everything in between
  • Comfort: Extended comfort memory foam ear-cushions keep you from fatigue so you can play as long as you want in complete comfort
  • Communication: With the omnidirectional mic featuring flip-up mute functionality and in-line Volume Control, you and your teammates will always hear each other clearly and accurately

