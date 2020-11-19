Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, and Skagen timepieces fall as low as $49 (Up to $72 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a variety of Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, and Skagen timepieces discounted as low as $49. Our favorite is the Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch at $94.50 shipped. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. This timepiece boasts a simplistic style that’s bound to blend well with most of your wardrobe. It boasts a 42mm stainless steel case, blue sunray dial, and 22mm leather strap. A water-resistant design means that it can continue to function in depths of up to 30 meters. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More watch deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to swing by our roundup of today’s Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find a variety of smartwatches like Fossil Gen 5E, Skagen Falster 3, and more. Don’t sleep on this this though as it these discounts are slated to end tonight.

Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • From the coastlines of Skagen to the architecture of Copenhagen and a celebrated fashion scene, Denmark embodies a special kind of energy: modern, minimalist, and playful. In the moment— with an appreciation for nature and the wild world around us.
  • The Skagen Holst aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.
  • Featuring a 42mm stainless steel case blue sunray dial, chronograph movement
  • 22mm Geninune Black leather strap with buckle. Interchangeable with other Skagen 22mm watch bands
  • Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water

