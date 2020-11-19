ComiXology is kicking off its early Black Friday deals today with up to 75% off a wide selection of DC graphic novels starting at $4.99. Amongst all of the discounts though, A Very DC Rebirth Holiday at $5.99 is our top pick. Down from its $13 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount and marks a new 2020 low. With a festive take on some of the most iconic DC superheroes and villains, this 155-page graphic novel is a great standalone piece to dive into from today’s sale. But for even more ways to get your DC fix while you wait for the Justice League Snyder Cut to drop, be sure to head below the fold for more details on the ComiXology Black Friday sale.

Alongside the featured graphic novel, there are hundreds of other ways to fill out your digital library with DC comics in today’s sale. Ranging from some of the latest graphic novels to classics and more, prices start at $5. With not just one, but two parts of the DC sale today, you’ll want to make sure you’re checking out all of the offers right here.

And aside from just treating DC fans to some discounted titles today, ComiXiology is also taking 50% off its catalog of Assassin’s Creed manga. Each of the volumes on sale here go for $13 regularly, but are now marked down to $6.49 across the board. Adapting the story from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, this series dives deeper into the lore with fresh artwork and plenty of swashbuckling action. Shop all of the deals right here.

Ahead of Black Friday, the magazine deals are starting to roll in with a variety of discounts on popular titles. Right now, you can score big-time price cuts on GQ, Consumer Reports, Vogue, and Dwell magazine starting at under $3.50 per year.

A Very DC Rebirth Holiday synopsis:

It’s time to deck the halls with the DC Universe’s greatest heroes in a collection of holiday-themed stories from the world of DC! Harley Quinn rings in the festivities, hosting yuletide tales of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, the Flash and more. Then Harley herself takes center stage when she has to help an ailing Santa Claus get back to his holiday work, but discovers that Santa has no interest in hitching up the sleigh ever again!

