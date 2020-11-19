Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: adidas, Fanatics, Michael’s, more

PayPal is now offering a number of notable deals on gift cards ahead of Black Friday. This is great chance to score up to 20% off food orders, but even more importantly, on upcoming and already marked down Black Friday offers. Starting from $40, you’ll find a host of gift card offers below you can leverage on top of upcoming Black Friday price drops to get even deeper deals at adidas, Michael’s, Fanatics, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more. You’ll also find notable price drops on cards from Chipotle, Total Wine, and Domino’s. Hit the jump for everything.

Early holiday Gift card deals:

We are expecting some notable upcoming gift card deals as part of Best Buy and Walmart’s Black Friday sales as early as this weekend, not to mention upcoming offers at Dollar General. However, Verizon’s Black Friday event started this morning including some huge deals on iPhone 12 with gift cards attached and more. Get all of the details on that right here.

More on the adidas gift cards:

Like the creators who use their gear, adidas is committed to their craft. They believe that sport has the power to change lives. adidas creates innovative products, apparel and footwear for athletes and designs sport-centric streetwear for everyone. Their goal is to promote creativity and encourage anyone to harness the power of sport in their life. Use this gift card at adidas retail locations or online.

