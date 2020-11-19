GoWISE’s 12.7-Qt. Air Fryer Oven hits Amazon low at $90 shipped (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 12.7-quart GoWISE USA Deluxe 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven for $89.99 shipped. Originally $230 and currently on sale for $170 direct, this model typically fetches between $127 and as much as $140 or so at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. Well, if you’re looking for a giant air fryer meets countertop oven for a large family, it doesn’t get much better at this price. Along with handling all of your air frying needs, this thing can prepare entire roasts with its built-in rotisserie as well as being able to just cook up some veggies (and many other things). It comes with 10 accessories including the rotisserie hardware, mesh basket, oven rack, drip pan, steak cage, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

We still have early on-going Black Friday deals on the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer combo as well as the Breville Smart Toaster Oven, but there are certainly more affordable options out there. The 2-quart capacity on Chefman’s $47 model isn’t going to cut it for your needs, check out the GoWISE USA 5.8-quart option. It comes in at $75 and is among the largest standalone air fryers out there. The 4+ star rating from over 15,000 happy Amazon customers adds peace of mind as well.

Speaking of discounted kitchen upgrades, we still have a great deal on Amazon’s pull-down faucet and be sure to dive into the Amazon 1-day food storage and bakeware sale from $12. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more household deals including today’s Home Depot RYOBI and DEWALT sale at up to 30% off.

More on the GoWISE USA Deluxe 15-in-1 Air Fryer:

Family-sized & space saver: 12.7 quarts of cooking space makes this air fryer one of the largest on the market, while still being compact enough to fit easily on your countertop. 3 rack levels allow you to prepare family-sized quantities, or control how fast and how crispy your food cooks.

Built-in rotisserie: Prepare whole roasts, tenderloins, racks of Kababs, and even a whole chicken. Get crispy, tender meats, perfectly blackened fish, and expertly roasted vegetables with the GoWISE air fryer oven’s built-in rotisserie – It’s fast, easy, and you’ll love it.

Includes 10 accessories: Comes with 10 accessories – everything you’ll need to make a homemade meal with ease. Accessories include a rotisserie tong, rotisserie rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, shallow mesh basket, and two mesh trays.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!