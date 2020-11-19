Intel’s i5-powered NUC 8 makes the perfect mini desktop at $284 (Reg. $330+)

-
Reg. $330+ $284

Amazon is currently offering the Intel NUC 8 Core i5 Mainstream Kit for $284.04 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. For comparison, it normally retails for $399, has gone for around $330 lately, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Intel NUC is a mini computer capable of handling full Windows applications, once you finish building it out. It comes pre-equipped with an 8th generation i5 processor and Iris Plus graphics. There’s a slot for either an M.2 NVMe or SATA SSD, as well as a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD bay for extra storage. The RAM slot is capable of handling up to 32GB, and it supports Windows 10 without a problem. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need something ultra-compact and on a tighter budget, this PC stick is available for just $150 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have the power today’s lead deal has, the built-in HDMI output makes it easy to just plug into a TV or monitor. It also comes fully-furnished with 8GB of RAM and a 120GB SSD, making it entirely ready-to-go as soon as it arrives.

In search of a full-fledged desktop or laptop? Our roundup today starts at just $400 and has options in nearly every category, from workstation to budget-focused and even high-end gaming.

Intel NUC 8 features:

  • 8th Generation Intel Core i5 8259U processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • M. 2 22×42/80 slot for PCIe NVMe or SATA SSD
  • 2. 5 inches SSD/HDD bay
  • Dual channel DDR4 2400 SODIMM support, 32GB max
  • Supported Operating Systems Windows 10, 64-bit* , Internal Drive Form Factor M.2 and 2.5″ Drive

