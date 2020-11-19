Lemonade is using technology to speed up insurance claims and bring down prices

The process of finding and buying home insurance is a necessary task, but often very frustrating. Just getting a quote from the big names can take half an hour, and your policy approval may take days. When it comes to actually making a claim, you might be waiting even longer. Head below for more.

But one company is on a mission to make insurance less stressful. Lemonade is a relative newcomer, but this tech-driven startup is already making waves.

Rather than filling out endless forms, you can buy insurance with Lemonade via your smartphone. You simply download the app and enter your details through a simple chat interface to get an instant quote.

If you’re happy with the result, you can buy insurance with a tap. The whole process takes just 90 seconds, and Lemonade can even help to handle the switch from your old insurer. Prices start as low as $5 per month for renters and $25 per month for homeowners, with impressive coverage.

Once you are insured with Lemonade, you can make a claim at any time via the app. Instead of filling out forms, you chat with an AI support rep and explain what happened in a short video message. You should be able to get it done in three minutes, and reimbursements are usually approved in seconds.

If you need more convincing, check out Lemonade’s many plaudits for their service. The app is rated at 4.9 stars on iOS and Android, and the company has great reviews on Supermoney and Clearsurance. They’re also rated at A-Exceptional, fully licensed, and reinsured by financial giants.

There is one other thing that makes Lemonade stand out: this insurer is a public benefit corporation. At the end of the year, any money from your monthly fee that is unclaimed, apart from Lemonade’s small cut, goes straight to a charitable cause of your choice.

Sounds good? Head over to Lemonade today to see what the fuss is about.

