L.O.L. Surprise gifts up to 30% off at Amazon from $7: Dolls, playsets, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High Surprise, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. With deals starting from just $7, this is great opportunity to knock some gifts for the kids off your list ahead of the Black Friday craze. There’s no telling how long stock will last come next week, and with such notable deals already available, it might be smart to score some now. Dolls, playsets, surprise boxes, and more are all on tap here. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Anchor Hocking Gold Box sale:

Check out the kids’ apparel deals already live in the early Macy’s Black Friday sale, and then dive into our latest LEGO roundup for even more holiday pricing on play sets and building kits. Here’s all of the new Super Mario kits due out in 2021 and the best ongoing price drops starting from $9 on everything from Star Wars to Minecraft and Iron Man.

More on the L.O.L. Surprise Deluxe Present Surprise:

MEET THE PARTY GOERS OF LOL SURPRISE! Hi! I’m Miss Par-tay! You can tell from my name, I love parties and everything with it like party cups, party pack, party toys! But I love my pet puppy most, meet Partay Puppay.

A WRAPPED GIFT BOX PACKAGE! Your Deluxe Present Surprise comes in a fabulous gift-like inspired packaging that’s sure to paint a smile on your little girl’s face. We have this set wrapped with a bow and tag for your special messages too.

FIZZY UNBOXING EXPERIENCE RIGHT INSIDE! This will not be one of those typical Christmas toys where the surprise toys are revealed after the wrapper? This will require some water fun dipping action to uncover the best part of this kids’ playset.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!