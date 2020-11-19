Stream 4-months of SiriusXM Premiere this holiday season for just $1 (Save $51)

SiriusXM is currently offering a 4-month membership to its Premiere Streaming Service for just $1. That’s right, just $1 gets you 4-months of SiriusXM Premiere Streaming. Normally $13 per month, today’s deal saves you $51 overall and is the best available. Note: Your subscription will auto-renew at the then-current price in 4-months. Be sure to cancel your subscription during the promotional period to avoid any further charges. SiriusXM Premiere offers over 300 channels of music, sports, talk radio, and more, including play-by-play of your favorite games. There’s even on-demand content if you want to listen to something specific, and you’re gaining the ability to create Pandora stations with this subscription as well. Interested in learning more? This landing page has all the channels you’ll be able to listen to.

Now, SiriusXM can be enjoyed via an app on your phone, but it can also be listened to through smart speakers around your home. Amazon Echo speakers works well for this. While not on sale quite yet, Amazon’s smart speakers will be discounted with prices starting at $29 for Black Friday. So, if you want the latest and greatest smart speaker, those deals should be coming along shortly. But, right now, you can get the previous-generation Echo Dot for $30 at Amazon, so that might be your best bet.

If you don’t mind a Bluetooth connection, Bose gear is currently on sale with prices as low as $79. You’ll find a plethora of deals available here, including headphones, earbuds, speakers, and much more, so be sure to swing by and check out these sales before they end.

Terms and Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate a SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription and get your first 4 months for $1.00. Fees and taxes apply. A credit card is required on this offer. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month. At the beginning of month 5, you will be charged at then-current rates (currently $13.00/month). You must cancel your subscription during your promotional period to avoid future charges. Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling us at 1-866-635-2349. Promotional fees and taxes are nonrefundable and there are no refunds or credits for any partially used promotional periods. If you cancel during the initial promotion period, you have the option to continue service through the end of your paid promotional period. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Offer good only for new SiriusXM streaming subscriptions. Channel lineup varies by package.

