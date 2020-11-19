Smartphone-controlled LED strip lights for your home theater from $22.50 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tamiar (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering 30% off QZYL LED strip lights. One standout here is the 39.42-foot multi-color QZYL LED Strip Lights for $22.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $40, we have seen it in the $30 range over the last few months or so and is now at the lowest we can find. All controlled via the included remote or your smartphone, this set adds nearly 40-feet (that can be slit into three pieces) of multi-color ambient lighting to your home theater, game room, or anywhere else. It sports 28 lighting modes (three color flashing, seven color flashing, breathing, strobe, and more) as well as the ability to flicker, dance, and adjust colors using a built-in mic to detect audio frequencies in its immediate area. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can save a little bit more with this ZATAYE LED Light Strip at $18 Prime shipped. It comes with much of the same feature set, including the smartphone control and built-in audio detection, but it will only span 25-feet in total. Also rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s LED light strip sale for additional offers starting from $22.50 or so. And then check out these ongoing deals on Govee’s RGB LED strips with Alexa/Assistant voice commands.

We also have loads of notable home theater gear on sale with now in early Black Friday sales including Samsung’s AirPlay 2 4K TVs, Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR ULED Android TV, and the Logitech Harmony Elite remote, just to name a few.

More on the QZYL LED Strip Lights:

Program is simple, fast operation, both the remote control and the app can control the strip light. app can add music, mic pickup, timer switch, brightness speed adjust, 6 diy memory buttons,28 lighting mode options, such as 3 color flashing,7 color flashing, breathing, strobe, multicolor gradient,etc

Mic pickup and music mode, mic built in mic can detect any sound change color according to frequency and beat ,you can download and play any music you like and strip light will display various colors and brightness according to music frequency and create a good party atmosphere

High quality with 39.42 feet length,360 rgb beads built in mic and pure copper material design working up to 70000 hours and the color is very pure

