Under Armour Fleece Flash Sale takes 25% off sweatshirts, joggers, more from $20

Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Under Armour’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off all fleece. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Qualifier Fleece Anorack Pullover that’s marked down to $53. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $70. You can find it in seven fun color options and it would pair nicely with joggers or jeans alike. The material is sweat-wicking to promote comfort and it has a zippered front pocket to securely store your phone, cards, or keys. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Armour Fleece Joggers are very trendy for this season and would make a great holiday gift. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for $41. They also come in two color options and would be nice for working out or lounging alike.

Our top picks for women include:

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
